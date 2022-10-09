Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Two Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 9:53 pm

Two people were killed and one was injured on Sunday when the car in which they were traveling fell into a 30-meter-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, the disaster control room said.

The accident occurred near Parsundakhal when the passengers were on their way to Delhi after attending a wedding in Burasi village, it said.

Veer Singh Panwar (64) and his sister Bira Devi (60) died on the spot. Panwar's wife Sunita Devi was injured and rushed to a hospital, the disaster control room said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Veer Singh Panwar Died On The Spot Two People Were Killed Burasi Village Accident Occurred Near Parsundakhal 30-meter-deep Gorge Uttarakhand's Pauri District Disaster Control Room
