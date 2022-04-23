Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Kashmiris Arrested For Sunjwan Attack: Police

The attack, in which a CISF assistant sub-inspector was killed, took place just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Kashmiris Arrested For Sunjwan Attack: Police
Representative photograph of Jammu and Kashmir Police PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 9:35 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two Kashmiri residents were arrested in connection with the Sunjwan encounter that left two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed dead.

On Friday, two attackers targeted a bus of Central Industrial Security Force and fled the spot. A CISF assistant sub-inspector was killed in the attack. Later, the two terrorists were killed as security forces found them in a house in the area. A total of nine security forces personnel were injured.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police were looking for two more conspirators involved in the planning and transportation of two heavily-armed terrorists from Sapwal in Samba district to Jammu.

Singh told reporters that one of the arrested persons told police that the slain terrorists were Pashto-speaking either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself.

Related stories

2 Terrorists, One Officer Killed In Jammu’s Sunjwan Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Sarpanch Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla, Second Targeted Killing In Three Days

The attack came two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which would be his first visit to the region after the abrogation of erstwhile state's special status and its conversion into a union territory. 

Terrorist activity has been stepped up in the region in recent weeks. Prior to Friday's attack, there had been at least nine attack in the region, according to reports. These attacks targeted locals, security forces personnel, and migrant workers. In Pulawama alone, there have been five attacks on migrant workers, as per reports. Earlier this week, a Railway Protection Force head constable was killed in an attack in Pulwama.

A sarpanch named Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed in Baramulla. Similarly, Kulgam native Satish Singh was also killed in a targeted attack.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu Sunjwan Attack Sunjwan Jammu And Kashmir Police Jaish-e-Mohammad Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Terrorist Attacks
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report