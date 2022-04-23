Two Kashmiris Arrested For Sunjwan Attack: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two Kashmiri residents were arrested in connection with the Sunjwan encounter that left two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed dead.

On Friday, two attackers targeted a bus of Central Industrial Security Force and fled the spot. A CISF assistant sub-inspector was killed in the attack. Later, the two terrorists were killed as security forces found them in a house in the area. A total of nine security forces personnel were injured.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police were looking for two more conspirators involved in the planning and transportation of two heavily-armed terrorists from Sapwal in Samba district to Jammu.

Singh told reporters that one of the arrested persons told police that the slain terrorists were Pashto-speaking either from a village in Pakistan bordering Afghanistan or from Afghanistan itself.

The attack came two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which would be his first visit to the region after the abrogation of erstwhile state's special status and its conversion into a union territory.

Terrorist activity has been stepped up in the region in recent weeks. Prior to Friday's attack, there had been at least nine attack in the region, according to reports. These attacks targeted locals, security forces personnel, and migrant workers. In Pulawama alone, there have been five attacks on migrant workers, as per reports. Earlier this week, a Railway Protection Force head constable was killed in an attack in Pulwama.

A sarpanch named Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed in Baramulla. Similarly, Kulgam native Satish Singh was also killed in a targeted attack.

(With PTI inputs)