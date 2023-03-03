Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Two Gored To Death By Bull In Jamshedpur

Home National

Two Gored To Death By Bull In Jamshedpur

A raging bull attacked the duo, both in their mid-fifties, critically injuring them, he said, adding they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Tamil Nadus bull taming sport
Two persons were gored to death by a bull Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 7:08 pm

Two persons were gored to death by a bull in Sakchi locality of Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand on Friday, police said. The incident took place when the two persons were going by foot to fetch milk around 5.30 am, a police officer said.

A raging bull attacked the duo, both in their mid-fifties, critically injuring them, he said, adding they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Dhalbhum Sub-Divisional Officer Piyush Sinha said the bull was later tranquilised and shifted to a 'gaushala'.

Related stories

Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan: 3 Employees Of Noida-Based Pharma Firm Arrested

Maharashtra Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 224

Sharmila Tagore Recalls Getting Death Threats Before Her Wedding With Tiger Pataudi

Tags

National Gored To Death Bull Jamshedpur Critically Injuring Hospital Doctors
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri