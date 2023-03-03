Two Gored To Death By Bull In Jamshedpur

Two persons were gored to death by a bull in Sakchi locality of Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand on Friday, police said. The incident took place when the two persons were going by foot to fetch milk around 5.30 am, a police officer said.

A raging bull attacked the duo, both in their mid-fifties, critically injuring them, he said, adding they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Dhalbhum Sub-Divisional Officer Piyush Sinha said the bull was later tranquilised and shifted to a 'gaushala'.