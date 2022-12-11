Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Twitter Down In India: Users Report Short-Term Outage

Home National

Twitter Down In India: Users Report Short-Term Outage

This is the second time a Twitter outage is being reported since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over the platform. The microblogging site was down for several hours a month ago, on November 4; at the time, only the desktop version of the platform was affected.

Representative image
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 9:15 pm

Twitter went down for users on Sunday at 7 pm IST. Some users can't load tweets on both their mobile and desktop. The mobile devices showed the message: "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later." However, after an hour of the outage, Twitter is finally working.

Notably, the outage took place a day before the social media platform is set to relaunch Twitter Blue at a steeper price for Apple users. 

There was no statement from the social media company confirming the outage.

The reported outage took place hours after Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet in which he said, "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow'.

According to Downdetector by Ookla, over 2,838 users reported outages in India.

Many users said Twitter was not working on Jio network. The server seemed to have gone down, but was back up before going down again.

Twitter had gone down on November 4 where users across the world were unable to view anything on the microblogging page through their desktop version, but the mobile app was working for them.

In October, both Meta platforms Instagram and WhatsApp—were also down, but their services were later restarted.

Related stories

Twitter Down For Several Users As Elon Musk Sets Stage For Layoffs

Is Twitter Down? Service Appears To Return After Outage

Tags

National Twitter Down Elon Musk BLUE TICK
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs