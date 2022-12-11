Twitter Down In India: Users Report Short-Term Outage

Twitter went down for users on Sunday at 7 pm IST. Some users can't load tweets on both their mobile and desktop. The mobile devices showed the message: "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later." However, after an hour of the outage, Twitter is finally working.

Notably, the outage took place a day before the social media platform is set to relaunch Twitter Blue at a steeper price for Apple users.

There was no statement from the social media company confirming the outage.

The reported outage took place hours after Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet in which he said, "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow'.

The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

According to Downdetector by Ookla, over 2,838 users reported outages in India.

Many users said Twitter was not working on Jio network. The server seemed to have gone down, but was back up before going down again.

Twitter had gone down on November 4 where users across the world were unable to view anything on the microblogging page through their desktop version, but the mobile app was working for them.

In October, both Meta platforms Instagram and WhatsApp—were also down, but their services were later restarted.