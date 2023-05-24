Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tribal Artworks Gifted To Leaders Of Different Countries By PM Modi

Home National

Tribal Artworks Gifted To Leaders Of Different Countries By PM Modi

Official sources said Dokra art was given to the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Cook Islands and Tonga, noting that one of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found from Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations.

PM Modi in Sydney
PM Modi gifts tribal artworks to leaders of different countries Photo: AP/Mark Baker

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 5:28 pm

Artworks associated with tribal art and craft from different regions of India were the gifts chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the leaders of various countries he has met during his three-nation tour.

Official sources said Dokra art was given to the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Cook Islands and Tonga, noting that one of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found from Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations.

Related stories

PM Modi Meets Governor General Of Australia David Hurley, Discuss Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Meets Australia Leader Of Opposition Peter Dutton; Welcomes Bipartisan Support For Bilateral Ties

PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate UP's 'Khelo India University Games' On May 25

The common themes of Dokra art revolve around figurines of Hindu gods, goddesses and different animals.

Modi chose Gond paintings, one of the most admired tribal art form, for his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on walls and floors of Gonds and it is done with the construction and re-construction of each and every house, with locally available natural colours and materials like charcoal, coloured soil, plant sap, leaves, cow dung and lime stone powder, they noted.

A Pithora was gifted to the Niue, a Pacific island country, leader. It is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat and is considered a living testament of an ever-changing ethos exemplifying highly enriched folk and tribal art culture of Gujarat, officials said. 

They noted that the prime minister has always accorded special focus to promotion of tribal art and culture.The prime minister on Wednesday concluded his three-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Advertisement

Tags

National Tribal Artworks Leaders Countries PM Modi Dokra Art
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool