Towards A Unicorn Democracy

Further, there seems to be a caution against misdirecting the sense of belonging and economic vulnerability. Cultural belonging does not mean hate; just as social justice cannot be reduced to the old ‘mai-baap’ patronage. Social democratisation—loosening up of caste and gender hierarchies—has foregrounded the local cultural idiom as a mode of self-confidence/expression and collective assertion. Populism in and as local idiom allows people to speak their language and not something taught from above. The Hindu cultural and civilisational agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) combine continues to resonate, and it’s reflected in the mandate that the BJP has garnered. People, however, have clearly refused the attempt by the BJP-RSS to instrumentalise culture and use it in lieu of social mobility. This gets reflected in the failure of the BJP to fight the election on the issue of Ram Mandir. In fact, the BJP lost even in Ayodhya, which falls under the Faizabad constituency, as it did when it lost in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections after the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992. Cultural belonging is about dignity, not against diversity. It is about recognition, not against secularism. It is about memory, not about hubris. The electorate has offered an outside chance to the BJP-RSS to rectify its hare-brained hysteria that it wished to shove down the throats of the common people. Will the BJP-RSS make a course correction in the third term granted to them?