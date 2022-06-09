Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Tourist train, 'Bharat Gaurav' Gets Green Lights To Cover Places Associated With Lord Ram In Nepal

The Nepal government has given the nod to IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav tourist train, which will be the first Indian train to across international borders into a neighboring country.

Representative image: The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will start its journey on June 21, 2022 CRS PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:28 am

The Nepal government on Wednesday gave the green light to IRCTC's 'Bharat Gaurav' train's operation, paving the way for the first tourist train from India to cross the international border into the neighboring country. The train will cover destinations associated with Lord Ram in Nepal -- Dhanusha Pahar, Baawan Bigha Kshetra, Ma Janki Janmasthali Mandir, and Shri Ram Vivah Sthal.

 "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal...has the honor to convey the concurrence of the agency concerned of the Government of Nepal for the launch and operation of 'Bharat Gaurav' tourist train, as a one-time activity on 23 June 2022, from India to Nepal covering the prominent pilgrimage destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu the assurances of its highest consideration," the Nepal government stated in its letter.

India's first tourist train on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit will depart from New Delhi on June 21. The train will cover a distance of 8,000 km. The tour is supposed to cover eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana -- and 12 major cities -- Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram, and Bhadrachalam. The total capacity of the train will be 600 passengers and the cost will be Rs 65,000 per person approximately.

Sources indicate that 450 such bookings have already been made on www.irctctourism.com.

