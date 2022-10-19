Top RSS Committee Holds Discussion On Connecting With People Joining It Via Online

The All India Executive Board of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday held a detailed discussion on connecting with the large number of people associating themselves with the organisation online.

The key RSS committee is holding its four-day meeting on the premises of a school in Gauhaniya in Yamunapar, about 25 km from the Prayagraj district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting, being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top functionaries, will conclude on Wednesday.

According to RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar, "minutes of some special programmes were placed in the meeting, including those of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Meghalaya in September 2022".

During the visit, Ambekar said, Bhagwat was accorded a grand welcome by the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo people of Meghalaya.

Bhagwat also visited the traditional place of worship of the Seng Khasi community there during his visit.

In August, Bhagwat participated in an event of various social organisations in Delhi under its "Suyash" programme.

On Tuesday, detailed discussions were held on Bhagwat's visit to Meghalaya and the "Suyash" programme, Ambekar said.

There was also a detailed discussion on connecting with the large number of people associating themselves with the RSS online, he said.

The RSS is currently working at around 55,000 places in the country and has set a target to reach one lakh places by 2024, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)