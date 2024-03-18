Top Court Declines To Stay Disqualification Of Six Congress Rebels, Next Hearing On May 6

Sukhu asserts that the BJP bid to topple a duly elected Congress government-- the only one in the north, has failed. "The rebels have betrayed the people and now they will find it difficult to face the voters who had elected them to serve for five years as Congress MLAs. They have fallen in the BJP trap which failed to get power through votes in 2022 ,now buying power through notes (cash). The congress will win all six seats in the bypoll to to give stability to the Congress."