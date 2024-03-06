NDA Moves Close To Majority In Rajya Sabha With Cross-Voting In UP And Himachal Pradesh, Where Does It Leave Opposition?

Following the last week’s Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP has inched closer to the majority-mark than ever in the past 10 years.

In the 245-member Upper House of the Parliament, the effective strength is 240 at the moment as four seats from Jammu and Kashmir and one nominated member’s seat are vacant. The seats in the J&K are vacant as the union territory (UT) —earlier a full-fledged state— has been without a legislative assembly since 2018 when the then-Governor Satyapal Malik dissolved the assembly months after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister after the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP government.

In the house with the effective strength of 240, the majority-mark is 121. After last week’s election results, the BJP-led NDA has 118 Rajya Sabha MPs, which means the coalition is just three seats short of the majority-mark.