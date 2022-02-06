TN Inoculated 90.78 Per Cent Of Population With First Dose Against Covid-19

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 90.78 per cent of people above the age of 18 with the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 by administering the vaccine to 1,86,785 people. At the 21st mega vaccination camp held on Saturday, the State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said as much as 70.02 per cent received the second dose with 5,77,397 people getting the jab.

He inspected the vaccination at the Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital in the city. During the camp, precautionary booster dose was administered to 27,707 people totalling 7,91,889 beneficiaries who included those who received the first and second dose, said a press release.

The vaccination drive was conducted in government hospitals, primary health care centres, anganwadi centres, schools and other locations. In the 20 mega vaccination camp, 3.57 crore people benefitted from it, the release said. The Health Department commenced the mass programme every Sunday beginning September 12, 2021 and has since been conducting it every week.

According to the release, the total number of precautionary dose given to eligible people reached 4,82,024 till date. On January 10, Tamil Nadu formally commenced the programme to administer the precautionary booster dose to frontline workers, health workers and those above 60 with comorbidity and those who completed nine months after the second dose.

With PTI Inputs