Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TN Assembly Adopts Resolution Against Hindi Imposition

The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, contended that the recommendation submitted to the President on September 9, are against the state languages including Tamil and also against the interest of the people who speak those languages.

M.K. Stalin
The resolution was piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 3:45 pm

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi and urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on Official Language.

The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, contended that the recommendation submitted to the President on September 9, are against the state languages including Tamil and also against the interest of the people who speak those languages.

"The House expresses concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, are against the two-language policy resolution moved and passed by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the then Prime Minister Thiru Nehru to the non-Hindi speaking states and are against the use of English as Official language ensured by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on Official language," the resolution said. 

The resolution was passed unanimously by the House. AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said his party favoured the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the State.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National TN Assembly Adopts Resolution Hindi Imposition Recommendation Languages Two-language Policy Parliamentary Committee Official Language.
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC