TMC Minister Akhil Giri Draws Severe Flak From BJP, TMC Over Comment On President Draupodi Murmu's Looks

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also wrote to the National Commission for Women, requesting them to “immediately arrest” Akhil Giri and take appropriate action against him.

Screen grab of the video showing the TMC Minister talk about the President of India's looks
Screen grab of the video showing the TMC Minister talk about the President of India's looks | Twitter

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 1:25 pm

A video of West Bengal minister Akhil Giri commenting on President Draupodi Murmu's while addressing a crowd in Nandigram has drawn severe flak from the BJP. Giri managed to contradict his own statements as his speech largely stated that Trinamool does not judge people by their looks. 

Akhil Giri was taking on opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in Adhikari's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event. Issuing a threat to Adhikari, Akhil Giri dragged President Droupadi Murmu without naming her as he said Trinamool does not judge people by their looks. "He says I am not good-looking. How beautiful he is! We don't judge people by their looks. We respect the chair of your President. How does your Rashtrapati look?" Akhil Giri said.

Calling the comments "irresponsible", the party distanced itself from Giri's remarks. "This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard," read the tweet by TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

The BJP claimed when he made those comments, the women welfare department minister of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet Shashi Panka was also there. While sharing the video on social media, the state BJP accused Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool of being anti-tribal.

BJP's Amit Malviya also tweeted that Mamata has always been anti-tribal.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also wrote to the National Commission for Women, requesting them to “immediately arrest” Akhil Giri and take appropriate action against him.

Responding to the criticism, Akhil Giri said he did not take any name and he respects the President. “I mentioned the post and made a comparison to respond to Suvendu Adhikari. I didn't take any name. He had said Akhil Giri looks bad. I am a minister and took an oath to office. If something is said against me, it's an insult to Constitution,” Giri said.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury created a row after calling Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni'. Congress's Udit Raj too invited trouble as he accused the President of 'sycophancy'. Both the leaders later apologised for their remarks.
 

