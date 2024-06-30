TISS Withdraws Notice Firing Over 100 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has withdrawn its decision to dismiss over 100 contractual staff members, including teaching and non-teaching staff, appointed under programmes funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET).
The move comes after the trust committed to releasing funds for the salaries of the affected staff. According to a statement issued by the institute on Sunday, the TET has sanctioned a total of Rs 4.79 crore for the salaries of TET project/programme faculty and non-teaching staff.
The staff, who were dismissed on Friday without notice, have been asked to continue their work, and their salaries will be released as soon as the TET support grant is received by the institute.
According to the statement from the acting Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Tiwari on Sunday, all 55 faculty and 60 non-teaching staff were appointed under programs funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET) and were on a contractual basis with an exact programme period.
“The letter of termination dated June 28, 2024, addressed to all concerned TET Programme faculty and non-teaching staff, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. They are requested to continue their work, and salaries will be released as soon as the TET Support Grant is received by the institute.”
Tiwari added, “The discussions with the Tata Education Trust have assured that resources will be available to TISS to resolve this issue. TET has committed to releasing funds for the salaries of TET project/programme faculty and non-teaching staff.”
On Friday, the TISS dismissed as many as 55 teachers and close to 60 non-teaching staff members across its four campuses, without any notice. The staff via letters issued on June 28 were informed that the institute was unable to secure the release of grants for their salaries from the Tata Education Trust, even after several attempts.
According to an Indian Express report, an email sent by the officiating registrar Anil Sutar while dismissing the staff read, "The institute tried its best for the release of grant from Tata Education Trust for the purpose of salary. The institute made several attempts for the release of grant through official correspondence and personal meetings with the Tata Education Trust and the decision regarding further extension of grant period has not yet been received from Tata Education Trust."