National

Three Teenagers Drown In Yamuna In Delhi, One Missing

The four boys, all residents of Rampark in Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, had gone to take a bath in the river, they said.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

Three Teenagers Drown In Yamuna In Delhi, One Missing Photo: File Image
info-icon

Three class 10 students drowned in the Yamuna river near the Burari area here on Tuesday while one of their friends is missing, police said.

The four boys, all residents of Rampark in Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, had gone to take a bath in the river, they said.

Burari police station received a PCR call informing that three people had drowned in the Yamuna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.

"A police team immediately reached the Yamuna bank and thereafter informed the Delhi Fire Services. After reaching the spot, the police personnel were informed that four boys, aged between 15 and 17, had drowned in the Yamuna," the DCP said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the four boys left home around 11 am. Their parents started searching for them when they did not return home, Meena said.

Their family members found their clothes at the riverbank, he said.

Advertisement

Subsequently, a rescue boat team and three fire tenders also reached the spot.

"The rescue boat team fished out three bodies from the river. A search is underway for the fourth boy," Meena said.

The three bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem examination, police said.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement