Three Teenagers Drown In Yamuna In Delhi, One Missing

Three class 10 students drowned in the Yamuna river near the Burari area here on Tuesday while one of their friends is missing, police said.

The four boys, all residents of Rampark in Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, had gone to take a bath in the river, they said.

Burari police station received a PCR call informing that three people had drowned in the Yamuna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena said.