Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Three Of Family Die After Falling From Train In UP's Fatehpur

Prima facie, all three appear to have died after falling from the train, he said, adding that investigation into the matter was going on.

Family die after falling from train In Fatehpur, UP, on 10th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:34 pm

A woman and her two children died after falling from a train on the Delhi-Howrah railway line in this district on Thursday, police said.


On the information of a local, the police recovered the bodies of a woman and two children from the railway line near Rasulabad village, Thariyav Station House Officer (SHO) Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said.


The woman was identified as Ritu Devi (35), a resident of Madihan village in Lucknow district. Her six-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter were also found dead, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. Prima facie, all three appear to have died after falling from the train, he said, adding that investigation into the matter was going on. 

With PTI inputs.

