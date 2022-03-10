Three Of Family Die After Falling From Train In UP's Fatehpur

A woman and her two children died after falling from a train on the Delhi-Howrah railway line in this district on Thursday, police said.



On the information of a local, the police recovered the bodies of a woman and two children from the railway line near Rasulabad village, Thariyav Station House Officer (SHO) Amar Singh Raghuvanshi said.



The woman was identified as Ritu Devi (35), a resident of Madihan village in Lucknow district. Her six-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter were also found dead, the SHO said.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. Prima facie, all three appear to have died after falling from the train, he said, adding that investigation into the matter was going on.

With PTI inputs.