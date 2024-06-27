These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0

Immediately after the formation of the government and the formation of the cabinet, the government decided that some points of the Telecommunication Act 2023 would now be implemented immediately. The government in its gazette dated June 21, 2024, stated that "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 1 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 (44 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 26th Day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of sections 1, 2, 10 to 30, 42 to 44, 46, 47, 50 to 58, 61 and 62 of the said Act shall come into force."