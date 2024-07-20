The Wisdom Of Pearl Buck: How Re-Reading Her Work Reveals New Insights

The first thing that strikes anyone reading the book is her deep love for China where she spent “most of the first forty years of her life” as her adopted son Edgar Walsh would say in 2013, while releasing her last book “The Eternal Wonder” the manuscript of which was lost for 40 years. She permanently moved to United States only in 1934 and died in 1973 when she was eighty. She published her second book “The Good Earth” in 1932 which brought her the 1938 Nobel Prize for literature, the first American woman to get it, for her “rich and truly epic descriptions of peasant life in China and for her biographical masterpieces of her missionary parents”.