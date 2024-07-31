The Vertigo Of Wokeism

Like many others who were seriously invested in books or films from an early age, I grew up believing that one of the important functions of art is to discomfit us and warn us about facile binaries such as “moral” and “monstrous”. During creative-writing classes, when the subject of ideology comes up, I occasionally cite the novel The Glass Pearls, by the great screenwriter Emeric Pressburger. Here was a Jewish man who had to flee Germany in the 1930s, whose mother died in a concentration camp, who lived in fear of Nazi persecution… and who also wrote this thriller about a Nazi in hiding in 1960s England, where the narrative’s impact hinges on us being able to feel for the protagonist—not to think that Karl Braun is a “good” person who should escape justice, but to see that he is a multi-dimensional human being with qualities all of us can relate to. We feel his sense of paranoia and persecution; his grief for a wife and child who died; and his boy-like excitement at a new romantic prospect. And these are all honest emotions. But many people who hold forth these days about art and artists, “toxic” and “progressive” films, wouldn’t know how to deal with Pressburger’s book—or thousands of others like it.