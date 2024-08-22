National

The Unspoken Epidemic Of Human Trafficking In Jharkhand

Jharkhand faces a grim reality with thousands of human trafficking cases unresolved. In response to trafficking issues, the Jharkhand government reported in March 2015 that from 2005 to 2014, 3,839 children were trafficked from the state, with 1,281 still missing. The situation in Jharkhand, often referred to as 'Lapataganj,' reflects a dramatic increase in trafficking cases. Recent statistics reveal that, in the past three years, 30-40 trafficking cases have been registered in Khunti, with nearly 40 girls rescued from major cities. Jharkhand has registered 134 cases under various IPC sections in just 49 days, from June to July. A significant portion of the trafficking victims are tribal girls. The Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute reports that 90 per cent of trafficked girls from Jharkhand are tribals, often sold in cities like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Khunti, with its 73 per cent tribal population, is particularly affected.