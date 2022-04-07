The Longest Curfew And 'E-Curfew' In Kashmir

Kashmir, a state caught in political turmoil since time immemorial, has been laid open to some of the longest curfews in India. One of the most heavily militarized regions in the world, the Kashmir valley has been a constant victim of insurgency and political turmoil between India and Pakistan, since 1947 Partition. Ever since then, the territory has seen waves of security lockdowns and communication blackouts. Kashmiris have witnessed curfews and restrictions many times ever since militancy erupted in the Valley in 1989.

Among the multiple curfews and lockdown in Kashmir, the two longest curfews -- for 51 days in 2016, and one between 2019 and 2021 -- are of prime significance in shaping the political episodes of the region.

Kashmir’s longest curfew ended after 51 days

On July 9, 2016, crowds of people took to the streets protesting and attacking security installations against the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani, in south Kashmir. Following the protests, as many as 70 persons were killed and thousands injured as security forces resorted to firing to control the protests.

However, the curfew was the longest one, stretching on for 50 days, and was not lifted from all cities and towns across the State back then. The curfew continued in Pulwama town and in a few areas of Srinagar while being lifted from the rest of the Valley.

A report by Indian Express had quoted a police spokesperson, “Following an improvement in the situation, there will be no restrictions in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow except town Pulwama and the areas falling under the jurisdictions of Police Station M R Gunj and Police Station Nowhatta.”

Burhan Wani, the poster boy for the terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter on July 8, 2016. Wani had reportedly recruited around 100 Kashmiri youth and he was popular for his viral videos on the freedom of Kashmiris.

Wani, who had given security forces a slip for the longest, was finally killed in the encounter that involved the J&K police and 42 Rashtriya Rifles, who cordoned off a school in Lurgam, where Wani was said to be hiding.

During the long-lasting curfew, many acquaintances of Wani and other separatist leaders were nabbed by security forces. Police had arrested Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s deputy Ashraf Sehrai from his home in Srinagar. Sehrai, general secretary of the Geelani-led Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was already under house arrest and was later taken to jail.

At that time, police had also shifted Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, leader of another Hurriyat faction, into a sub-jail. Mirwaiz has been arrested for the first time since 1990. Peer Saifullah, Geelani’s personal secretary, who was in Delhi for a checkup, was also arrested on his return.

Commenting on the curfew, Noor Ahmad Baba, renowned political analyst and retired professor from the University of Kashmir had told Hindustan Times, “This time it is unprecedented. We have witnessed a strict curfew over the whole of Kashmir. It must be a record.”

Longest e-curfew in Kashmir

Kashmiris had witnessed the longest e-curfew following the abrogation of Article 370. Most parts of the state had seen a complete blackout of communication from August 5, 2019, to February 2021. According to the Indian government, it had stated that the tough lockdown measures and substantially increased deployment of security forces had been aimed at curbing terrorism. The measures were imposed to avoid deaths and conflicts which were seen during the unrest between 2016 and 2017.

The lockdown began after the Narendra Modi-led BJP government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status via repealing Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution. It then introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Fearing state-wise uproar, the government banned mobile and internet services in the state. It was only in January 2020 that the government introduced 2G services in the state, however, only for limited use.

On August 4, 2020, a complete curfew was again introduced, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the government’s decision to repeal the state’s semi-autonomy.

On August 16, 2020, following Supreme Court’s ruling that an indefinite internet blackout in a state can prove to be illegal, the Indian government had introduced 4G LTE services in two districts of the state. However, this was introduced on a trial basis. Next year, on February 4, Jammu and Kashmir's Principal Secretary of Power and Information, Rohit Kansal, announced that 4G internet services will be completely restored across the state.

Responding to the SC’s ruling, which was passed on January 10, the government published a “white-list” of 153 websites that were now supposedly accessible to Kashmiris. The number was subsequently increased to 301 on January 24. However, the selection of the ‘white-list’ websites had courted controversies as the selections of the same were dubbed arbitrary. According to a report by Reporters Without Borders, social media, news sites and peer-to-peer networks were systematically excluded from the list, while the Indian versions of search engines such as Google and Yahoo continue to be censored.

Over the years, the Indian government has imposed sudden lockdowns and restrictions in the State in the garb of reducing military infiltrations, without owing any explanations to human rights organisations and activists.