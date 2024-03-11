The ‘Cool Girl’ Burden: The Intensification Of Beauty Standards For Women In Digital Age

The formal sector is modelled after the ‘male-breadwinner’ schema that privileges and incentivises men while continuing to keep women overworked and unpaid/underpaid. One important site of the social construction of gender in the neoliberal era is the incorporation of sexual industriousness within the feminine beauty standard. The digital turn of capitalism has achieved a more thorough and meticulous exploitation of women’s bodies. The dawn of new technologies such as the front-facing phone camera, and the mushrooming of social media sites, have led to an improvement in the modalities of regulation and control. The ubiquitousness of digital technology, deemed as a harbinger of newer communication technology and freedom of expression, has led to stricter regulation of women’s bodies and singularisation of feminine beauty standards.