Thane Tribals Rake Out Protest March To Seek Better Facilities

Hundreds of tribals on Wednesday took out a protest morcha to the Shahapur tehsil office in Maharashtra's Thane district demanding better facilities for residents.

The agitation, 'Dholi Morcha', also saw participation from a large number of women.

During the march, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government for failing to provide basic amenities to tribal-dominated villages.

The agitators carried a 'dholi ' - make-shift stretcher - during the stir.

A delegation later met the local tehsildar and submitted a memorandum listing their grievances.

The protesters said the sick, pregnant women, and students face a lot of problems in reaching main roads from their villages due to a lack of proper pathways.

(Inputs from PTI)