Thackeray Family Has Lost Connection With Common People: Shelar

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Thursday said the Thackeray family has lost its connection with the common people. He was responding to a statement by a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction objecting to the BJP organizing Diwali programs in the Worli area of Mumbai, the assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Thursday said the Thackeray family has lost its connection with the common people.
He was responding to a statement by a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction objecting to the BJP organizing Diwali programs in the Worli area of Mumbai, the assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar said, "If BJP is organizing an event in Worli, what business do they have to object to it?

“The BJP has a connection with the Marathi people of Mumbai, thus we are organizing more and more events across the city. Thackeray family has lost the connection with the common people."

(Inputs from PTI)

