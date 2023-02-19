Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Temperatures Hover Above Normal In Haryana And Punjab

On Sunday, The minimum temperatures hovered above normal in the states of Haryana and Punjab.

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 12:42 pm

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal in the states of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.
     
For the past few days, both the two states have registered a rise in their maximum temperatures, according to the MeT department.
     
The minimum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius.
     
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 13.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 11.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a minimum of 12.6 degrees Celsius.
     
In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 11.7 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.7 degrees C, and Pathankot 14.6 degrees C while Mohali's minimum settled at 16 degrees Celsius.
     
The maximum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal in most places on Saturday as well.
     
Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar's maximum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius.
     
Narnaul, Rohtak, and Ambala recorded respective maximum temperatures of 28.5 degrees Celsius, 26.3 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius.
     
Amritsar recorded a maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 27.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 26.7 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 28 degrees Celsius while Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

