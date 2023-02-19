Temperatures Hover Above Normal In Haryana And Punjab

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal in the states of Haryana and Punjab on Sunday.



For the past few days, both the two states have registered a rise in their maximum temperatures, according to the MeT department.



The minimum temperature in Chandigarh settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius.



In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 13.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 11.2 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a minimum of 12.6 degrees Celsius.



In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 11.7 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.7 degrees C, and Pathankot 14.6 degrees C while Mohali's minimum settled at 16 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal in most places on Saturday as well.



Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar's maximum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius.



Narnaul, Rohtak, and Ambala recorded respective maximum temperatures of 28.5 degrees Celsius, 26.3 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius.



Amritsar recorded a maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 27.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 26.7 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 28 degrees Celsius while Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.