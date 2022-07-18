Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao Announces State's Vigilance And Preparation For Monkeypox

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao claimed that the state is vigilant and has made preparations beforehand to deal with the monkeypox disease.

undefined
Mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions as seen under an electron microscope in 2003 AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 10:43 pm

 Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the state government is alert over monkeypox though no cases or even suspected cases have been reported in the state.

Apart from setting up a special center for diagnosis at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, the Fever Hospital of the government has been designated as a nodal hospital for immediate treatment of suspected cases, he said.  He held a video conference with doctors of TVVP (Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad) and others, an official release said.

The meeting was held to create awareness about the symptoms, tests, identification, and treatment of monkeypox in view of cases being reported in the country, it said. Talking about the arrangements to deal with monkeypox, he said RTPCR tests would be done in Gandhi hospital and that the samples would be sent to the lab in Pune for confirmation of the positive strain.

Related stories

India Reports Second Monkeypox Infection In Patient From Kerala, Karnataka District Takes Precautions

Telangana Government Visits Flood Affected Areas, Interacts With Local Residents

Telangana Records 441 New Covid-19 Cases

The minister suggested that all the doctors should enhance their awareness of the symptoms, tests, and treatment of monkeypox and explain it to the field-level staff.  "As soon as the suspected symptoms related to the virus are identified, samples should be collected from the victims, and tests are done," he said. He also directed that the doctors should be alert about a possible rise in seasonal diseases in view of heavy rains lashing the state last week.

If necessary, the time allotted in government hospitals for treating outpatients should be increased to provide necessary medical services to the people. The minister also instructed that a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should be provided to those who are over 18 years and who completed six months after taking the second dose. 

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in many states, he called for a campaign to make people aware of the availability of booster doses. Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, advised officials to speed up the vaccination process by taking the help of local public representatives.

Tags

National Monkeypox TVVP (Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad) RTPCR Tests Covid-19 Cases Gandhi Hospital
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems