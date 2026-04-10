Telangana: 42 Maoists Surrender, Including PLGA Commander Sodi Malla

Summary of this article
42 Maoist members surrendered to Telengana police on Friday.
People's Liberation Guerrilla Army commander Sodi Malla surrendered too.
Weaponry surrendered includes AK-47s and SLRs along with 800 grams of gold hints.
42 Maoist members, including elite People’ s Liberation Guerrilla Army commander Sodi Malla, surrendered to Telangana police on Friday, April 10.
The group handed over a significant cache of weaponry including AK-47s and SLRs along with 800 grams of gold, hinting at a total collapse of the movement's local military infrastructure.
The ultras surrendered a total of 36 firearms. This includes five AK - 47 rifles, four SLR rifles, and 800 grams of gold, the DGP stated.
(with PTI inputs)