Telangana: 4 Killed, Over 10 Injured In Explosion At Pharma Company; CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Situation

The explosion at the pharma company took place in Telangana's Sangareddy district at 5 pm on Wednesday. Police said that several were feared trapped inside and rescue operations were underway.

Visual from the explosion at Telangana's pharma company on Wednesday | Photo: X/@PTI_News
In a tragic incident, four people were killed while over ten were injured as an explosion took place at a pharma company in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Wednesday.According police, several others are feared trapped inside.

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.

According to a senior official, "The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact. So far four people have died.10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

Police said that several others were feared trapped inside and rescue operations were underway.

CM Revanth Reddy reviews situation

As per reports, taking a stock of the situation, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already ordered the officials of the fire department to speed up the rescue operations immediately and bring the fire under control.

He also directed the district authorities to provide medical care to the injured in the accident.

