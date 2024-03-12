National

On Cam | Pilot Seen Ejecting From Crashing IAF Tejas Aircraft In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

While the pilot ejected safely and there were no casualties, the Indian Air Force ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, which is the first such incident involving the indigenously built Tejas.

Outlook Web Desk
March 12, 2024
PTI
Jaisalmer: Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at the crash site after a Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during an operational training sortie, near Jaisalmer, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Photo: PTI
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday during an operational sortie, in the first such incident involving the indigenously built jet.

While the pilot ejected safely and there were no casualties, the Indian Air Force ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A video later surfaced of the pilot ejecting from the crashing Tejas aircraft and parachuting to the ground.

WATCH

The crash took place around 100 km from the Pokhran desert where a tri-service military exercise 'Bharat Shakti' was underway and was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass.

Military sources indicated that the Tejas jet was to be part of the exercise, a news agency PTI report mentioned.

Jaisalmer Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh said that there was no loss of property or human life in the crash near Kalla residential colony.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing out from a single-storey brick structure where the aircraft crashed.

Officials said it was the first Tejas jet involved in an accident.

"A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely," the IAF said.

"A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

Tejas aircraft is set to be the mainstay of the IAF, which has already inducted nearly 40 Tejas of initial variants. In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF.

In November last, the ministry accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force.

Indian Air Force

