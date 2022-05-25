Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tea Planters' Body Urges AGCL To Lower Gas Price To Ease Cost Burden On Assam Gardens

Underlining that the tea industry in Upper Assam is dependent on the gas supply by AGCL, "this abrupt increase of price" has put the sector in "jeopardy," according to an official.

Tea Planters' Body Urges AGCL To Lower Gas Price To Ease Cost Burden On Assam Gardens
Tea Garden PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 5:52 pm

A body of tea planters said a hike in natural gas price has pushed up costs of the crop production substantially, particularly in Upper Assam where the fuel is a major input component. 

The Tea Association of India has written to Duliajan-headquartered Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL) on Tuesday, requesting it to reduce the fuel price to ease the cost burden on planters.

TAI secretary general PK Bhattacharjee, in the letter, pointed out that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had on March 31, 2022 raised the price of domestic natural gas by more than 110 per cent to USD 6.1 per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) for the first half of the current fiscal as compared to the October 2021-March 2022 period.

Related stories

President Kovind To Open National Women Legislators' Conference

Rajasthan Builds Its Third Leopard Reserve In Amagarh

Himanta Affirms to Welfare of Tea Garden Communities

Underlining that the tea industry in Upper Assam is dependent on the gas supply by AGCL, he maintained that "this abrupt increase of price" has put the sector in "jeopardy".

He claimed it has resulted in a "steep rise in the cost of production of tea".

"The per 1,000 scum rate of natural gas, supplied to tea gardens, has gone up by four times during the last 10 months, resulting in an increase in the cost of production from Rs 12 per kg to Rs 20 per kg on account of the steep hike in natural gas," Bhattacharjee wrote in the letter.

The TAI, on behalf of the tea industry, urged the AGCL to consider a reduction in the billing components.

Tags

National Assam Assam Tea Tea Estate Tea Gardens Tea Plantations In India Fuel Price Hike Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Tea In India Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas