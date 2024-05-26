National

Taxi Fare Between Gangtok To Nathula Fixed By Sikkim Govt To Prevent Overcharging By Tour Operators

According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary (Tourism & Civil Aviation Department) C S Rao, the fare for luxury and normal vehicles have been fixed at Rs 7,000 and Rs 6,500 respectively, including the permit charge, for round trip between Nathula and state capital Gangtok with immediate effect.

File Photo
Fixed taxi fare between Nathula and Gangtok to prevent overcharging by the tour operators | File Photo
The Sikkim government has fixed the taxi fare between Nathula and Gangtok to prevent overcharging by the tour operators.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department also made public its contact number and police check post if an issue arises out of charging of excess fare.

The aggrieved visitors may contact the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department on 9434182178, Police Check Post on 7908081127 and Transport Department on 9434126851 for any issues related to charging of excess fares, it said.

Anyone found violating the above-mentioned rates shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Act 1988 & CMV Rules 1989 and Sikkim Motor Vehicles Rules 1991 by the Transport department, the order said.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has also capped the limit of permits for Nathula to be issued by it at 800 vehicles up to June 30.

This Office Order was issued following the high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary V B Pathak, attended by DGP A K Singh, besides the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department and Transport Department officials.

The central government had recently pulled up the state government for exorbitant taxi fare and travel permit being charged by tour operators from tourists visiting Sikkim.

