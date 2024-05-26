National

Taxi Fare Between Gangtok To Nathula Fixed By Sikkim Govt To Prevent Overcharging By Tour Operators

According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary (Tourism & Civil Aviation Department) C S Rao, the fare for luxury and normal vehicles have been fixed at Rs 7,000 and Rs 6,500 respectively, including the permit charge, for round trip between Nathula and state capital Gangtok with immediate effect.