Tamil Nadu: Pregnant Woman Going For Baby Shower Function Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Cuddalore

The woman was identified as Kasthuri (22) from Tirusulam, Chennai who was travelling in the Kollam Express with her husband Suresh Kumar and other relatives for her baby shower function in Tenkasi district.

A pregnant woman accidentally fell from a moving train between Ulundurpet and Vriddhachalam and died, police here said on Friday.

"The woman, who was seven months pregnant, had complained of nausea and rushed to the washroom. However, she slipped and fell from the train on Thursday night," a senior police official said.

Her relatives pulled the chain immediately after she fell off the train in a bid to save her. But they couldn't locate her body. They preferred a complaint with the police immediately after reaching Vriddhachalam railway station. The police located her body about a kilometre away from Ulundurpet, he said.

A case has been registered

