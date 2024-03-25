National

Tamil Nadu Minister Booked For Alleged Derogatory Remark On PM Modi

A case under section 294 B of the IPC (uttering obscene words in public) has been registered against Radhakrishnan by the Meignanapuram police following a complaint by the BJP Thoothukudi south district president R Sidhrangathan, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Tamil Nadu Minister Booked For Alleged Derogatory Remark On PM Modi
info_icon

A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent meeting of the DMK party workers, police said on Monday.

A case under section 294 B of the IPC (uttering obscene words in public) has been registered against Radhakrishnan by the Meignanapuram police following a complaint by the BJP Thoothukudi south district president R Sidhrangathan, a senior police official said.

According to Sidhrangathan, the Fisheries Minister made the remarks against the PM at the DMK party workers meeting held at Thandapathu in Tuticorin district on March 22.

Advertisement

"Immediately, I preferred a complaint with the district election officer and collector G Lakshmipathy demanding appropriate action against the state Minister and the police registered a FIR on Sunday," he said.

Radhakrishnan's uttering was "disgusting and despicable and he criticised the Prime Minister for lauding late Chief Minister Kamaraj," Sidhrangathan said.

Meanwhile, in a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, here, BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan sought stringent action on Radhakrishnan for using "vile language" against the Prime Minister.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra