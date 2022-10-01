Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Home National

Tamil Nadu CM Pays Rich Tributes To Actor Sivaji Ganesan

Hailing him as hero of the film 'Parasakthi', scripted by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the Chief Minister said the actor's fame would remain everlasting.

DMK President M K Stalin
DMK President M K Stalin PTI File Photo

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:29 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to actor "Sivaji" Ganesan, who had left an indelible mark in the Tamil film industry, on his 95th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

"Hero of 'Parasakthi,' and 'Kalaignar's' (scholar Karunanidhi) best friend. He acted in plays penned by C N Annadurai, former Chief Minister, and was conferred the title 'Sivaji' by rationalist Periyar E V Ramasamy. He has become history. As long as art exists, 'Nadigar Thilagam's' fame will remain," Stalin tweeted.

With his versatile acting and quite adept in playing a variety of roles, Ganesan (October 1, 1927 - July 21, 2001) earned the sobriquet 'Nadigar Thilagam' or the pride of actors.

Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, Stalin garlanded the actor's statue in his memorial here and paid floral tributes to a portrait of the actor. Several leaders and the family members of the actor, including his sons Ramkumar and Prabhu, were among those who observed the anniversary. 

(With PTI Inputs)

