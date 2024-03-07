Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Inaugurates 800-MW Thermal Power Plant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 800 Megawatt North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Plant (Stage-3) here.

Set up at an estimated cost of about Rs 10,158 crore, the new thermal plant is the first in Tamil Nadu to use the advanced super critical technology.

The technology has several features such as reduced fuel consumption and shorter time to start power generation and it is environment friendly, as carbon emissions are cut up to 30 per cent, an official release said.