T'gana Minister Demands Apology from Bandi Sanjay Kumar for Remarks on Students' Suicide

TRS working president KT Rama Rao warned Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to be constrained to initiate legal action if the latter does not desist from making "baseless" allegations against him over the "suicides" of intermediate students in 2019. The Telangana IT Minister also sought a public apology from Kumar for the charges leveled against him.

MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested for alleged violation of COVID-19 prohibitory orders during a protest against the GO. PTI Photo

Updated: 12 May 2022 6:57 pm

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, "BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. "If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in the public domain or apologize publicly for this BS rhetoric."Kumar had reportedly remarked that 27 intermediate students in the state died by suicide due to the 'mismanagement' of Rama Rao.


In 2019, suicides by many intermediate students were reported after examinations were announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Opposition parties had alleged that technical error in the publication of results was the reason for the failure of students.

