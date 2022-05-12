T'gana Minister Demands Apology from Bandi Sanjay Kumar for Remarks on Students' Suicide

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, "BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. "If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in the public domain or apologize publicly for this BS rhetoric."Kumar had reportedly remarked that 27 intermediate students in the state died by suicide due to the 'mismanagement' of Rama Rao.



In 2019, suicides by many intermediate students were reported after examinations were announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Opposition parties had alleged that technical error in the publication of results was the reason for the failure of students.