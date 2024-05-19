National

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points

Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal’s right-hand man, was detained and later arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and AAP MP Swati Maliwal (R) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the liquor policy case, is set to hold a protest on Sunday outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi against the arrest of his close aide Bibhav Kumar.

Kumar, Kejriwal’s right-hand man, was detained and later arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.  Kejriwal alleged that Maliwal was “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of a “conspiracy” against him as she faces a corruption case and that the BJP wants to send party MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to prison too.

Delhi police sought 7-day custody for Kumar while his lawyer has accused the police of twisting the facts in the case. The Delhi court reserved the order on his remand.

null - null
Outlook's Next Issue: Hate Meter

BY Outlook Web Desk

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case | Key Points

  • Bibhav Kumar Arrested: The Delhi police on May 18 arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with an alleged assault case on Swati Maliwal (May 13). Hours before his arrest, a court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kumar who too has lodged a complaint against Maliwal for gaining “unauthorised entry” into the CM’s residence and verbally abusing him.

  • AAP Shares CCTV Footage: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released a CCTV video showing Swati Maliwal amid the massive row. The purported video shows Swati Maliwal being escorted by security personnel out of the chief minister's house. The AAP claims in the video that Maliwal could be seen walking calmly with the security personnel on May 13, without any limp. In another video, AAP claims she appears to be limping. The party has accused Maliwal of "acting to limp" four days after the incident.

  • Delhi Cops Say CCTV Footage May Have Been Tampered With: The CCTV footage of the May 13 incident, in which AAP MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, may have been tampered by main accused Bibhav Kumar to destroy evidence, Delhi Police have said. In its remand note, police have said a portion of the footage from CCTV cameras at the Chief Minister's residence is showing blank.

  • Maliwal's Assault Allegation: According to the FIR, Maliwal claimed: "He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7-8 times at least while I continued screaming. I pushed him away to protect myself. At that time he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up." Maliwal claimed that the brutal assault by Bibhav did not stop even after she mentioned that she was on her periods. "Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me repeatedly in my chest, stomach and pelvic area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop," Maliwal said.

  • Bibhav Kumar’s Counter Allegations On Maliwal: Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter-complaint with the Civil Lines police station, alleging that Maliwal had "forcefully and unauthorisedly" entered the Chief Minister's residence. In his complaint, Kumar claims that when Maliwal “started walking from the drawing room towards the inner part of the CM residence”, he “apprehended that her motives were suspect and she intended to harm the CM.” “So the complainant strongly objected to her trying to gain forceful entry into the inner parts of the residence and stood in front of her to prevent the same. This infuriated Maliwal, who pushed the complainant,” he claimed, adding that she threatened to frame him in a false case.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts
  2. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  3. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  4. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  5. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  2. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  3. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  4. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  5. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup