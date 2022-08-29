Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Supreme Court Seeks UP Government's Response On Journalist Siddique Kappan's Bail Plea

The apex court has demanded a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan.

Siddique Kappan is a senior Delhi-based journalist, working for several Malayalam media houses
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 1:06 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat fixed the plea for final disposal on September 9. 

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had earlier this month rejected the bail application of Kappan, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.

 The FIR had been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA against four persons having alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The PFI had been accused in the past of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

 The police had earlier claimed that the accused was trying to disturb the law and order in Hathras. 

