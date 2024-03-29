Students Caste Census At Ashoka University: Varsity Hits Back For Sloganeering

Ashoka University says it has created enough avenues for students to bring forth caste-related issues. “The University has the Anti-Ragging Committee as well as the Committee Against Disciplinary Infractions (CADI). Both have faculty, staff and students as its members. If there is a dimension of identity-based discrimination, in particular cases, special committees have also been occasionally set up having senior faculty and staff as members. The Equal Opportunity Cell will adjudicate on cases as well as make recommendations going forward," says the university spokesperson. On caste census, the university maintains its stand saying the Equal Opportunity Cell and the Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) will look into issues around discrimination.