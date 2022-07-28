Speed Up Relief Works In Rain-Hit Areas: Rajasthan Chief Minister To Officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to speed up relief works in rains-hit areas of the state, including Jodhpur where heavy showers in the last two days have created a flood-like situation.

According to an official statement, Gehlot has asked officials to undertake relief work on a mission mode in view of the situation in Jodhpur.

Extremely heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several areas of Jodhpur and inundated roads and railway tracks. In some areas, water has also entered the houses.

The statement said Jodhpur District Collector Himanshu Gupta has already declared a holiday in schools till July 28 and relief works are being undertaken on a mission mode.

"The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation in rain-hit areas in the state. He has asked officials to give top priority to the relief work and to increase disaster management activities more rapidly," the statement said.

Food packets are being arranged by the district administration through Indira Rasoi for the people of the waterlogged areas. In view of excessive rainfall, a 24/7 control room each at the district collectorate and municipal level is also operational, it said.

State Disaster Relief Force has also been deployed as a precaution and necessary facilities are being provided to people. Those living in unsafe houses are being shifted to safer places, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the north-western railway canceled 12 trains, and partially canceled six trains, while seven trains were diverted as the railway tracks are inundated.