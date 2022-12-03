Special Help Desk For Persons With Disabilities At Guwahati Airport

A special help desk was inaugurated on Saturday at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

A special facilitation desk was set up at the departure forecourt for serving passengers with disabilities, an official release said.

The counter was inaugurated by Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah in the presence of senior airport officials, CISF personnel, and station managers of airlines operating from the airport.

Principal-Director of Purvottar Institute for Persons with disability J P Sahariah and its students were specially invited to the airport on the occasion.

The students of the institute also performed a cultural show in the departure lounge.