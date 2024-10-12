The owl dropped his voice. ‘One night when the wind howled and the skies raged, she was dancing atop the mountains in the distance, her feet, her legs covered in mud and as she moved, she picked up fistfuls of the earth and rubbed them on her naked body, lost in ecstasy, in song, and a tiger, the largest we have in these parts, he dragged a carcass all the way up the rocks, bounding over the cliffs, through the trees that grow so close together, underneath the brambles and bushes, until he finally found her, and panting, lay his gift at her feet; and from that day, on moonlit nights when the skies open up in fury, you can hear the roar of their lovemaking far down into the plains and know that it drives terror into the hearts of men.