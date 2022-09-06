Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of 3-Lane Flyover At Sarai Kale Khan

The three three-lane flyovers will come up parallel to an existing one on the other carriageway of the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.  

Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of 3-Lane Flyover At Sarai Kale Khan
Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of 3-Lane Flyover At Sarai Kale Khan Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 2:31 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, a move aimed at easing traffic on the Ring Road.

The three three-lane flyovers will come up parallel to an existing one on the other carriageway of the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said.  

"Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas of Delhi, where traffic will increase further due to ISBT, metro station, railway station, and RRTS," Sisodia said in a series of tweets in Hindi.  

"To make the traffic smooth, the foundation stone of a new 3-lane flyover was laid here today, it will be ready in 1 year and will make this T-junction signal free," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the flyover would help commuters from ITO to Ashram to a great extent.  "With this flyover, lakhs of vehicles going from ITO to Ashram daily will get rid of traffic. There will be less emission of 5 tonnes of carbon gas per day.

"In terms of economic value of fuel and time, there will be a saving of Rs 19 crore of the public every year, which will recover the cost of the project within 3.5 years," Sisodia tweeted.

The flyover was recently approved by the Delhi Urban Arts Commission.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Delhi Excise Scam: 'Attempt To Stop Good Work Of Kejriwal,' Says Manish Sisodia Amid ED Raids

Manish Sisodia Says CBI Officer Committed Suicide Due To Pressure To Frame Him; Agency Refutes Charge

BJP's Sting Operation On Liquor Scam A Joke: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Tags

National Delhi Deputy CM Flyover Project Politics Development Projects Twitter Manish Sisodia New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro