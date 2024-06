National

Sikkim Landslides: Heavy Rainfall, Damaged Roads & Vehicles | In Photos

Incessant downpour triggered landslides in the northeastern state of Sikkim, causing severe damage to roads, vehicles and infrastructure. The incident also claimed six lives and left 1,500 tourists stranded. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also instructed police, district authorities and other officials to ensure swift response in connection with the rescue and relief operations.