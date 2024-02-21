National

Sikkim: Army Rescues Over 500 Stranded Tourists From Nathula

The Trishakti Corps men rushed to the rescue and provided succor to the stranded tourists, the release said.

PTI
PTI

February 21, 2024

Indian Army rescued tourists stranded at Nathula
info-icon

The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued more than 500 tourists stranded at Nathula along the India-China border in Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, an official release said.

"The troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 500 stranded tourists after sudden snowfall in East Sikkim," the army said in the statement.

The Trishakti Corps men rushed to the rescue and provided succour to the stranded tourists, it said. They were provided with hot meals and prompt medicare, and safe transportation was arranged, the release said.

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, while guarding the borders in Sikkim, always remains prepared to assist the civil administration and the people, it added.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement