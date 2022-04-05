Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Demands Strict Action Against Fraudulent Mobile Apps

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that certain Chinese mobile apps were trying to destabilise the Indian economy through fraudulent practices and asked the government to take strict action against them.

During the Zero Hour in the House, he raised the issue of the recent arrest of eight people by the Delhi Police in a case related to fraud through a mobile app.

The arrests have been made over the charge of extorting money from people using their morphed pictures obtained through a bugged loan app.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police busted the racket which allegedly offered loans through a mobile app but, in fact, used it to install a malware in the users' phones to access their private data.

Raut said that Pakistan-sponsored agencies, like ISI, have been circulating fake currency to damage India's economy and now China has overtaken it.

The Shiv Sena MP alleged that blackmailing was taking place on the pretext of providing loans through a Chinese app. He claimed that scores of people have been cheated.

"This is a serious issue. The matter is not only of cheating but is related to the security of the country," Raut said and demanded strict action on the matter.

He also alleged that data was stolen and sent out of the country.