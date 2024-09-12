National

Shimla Mosque Row: Protests, Broken Barricades & Water Cannons

Situation in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla remained grim as Hindu right groups called for a bandh on Wednesday and set out to protest against the 'illegal' construction in a mosque in Sanjauli area. Protesters broke through the security barricades and clashed with the police forces, prompting baton charge and use of water cannons on them.

Mosque dispute: Protest in Himachal's Sanjauli Photo: PTI

Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, clash with security personnel during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

1/7
Protest in Himachals Sanjauli
Protest in Himachal's Sanjauli Photo: PTI

Members of various Hindu organisations stage a protest over illegal construction in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the locality following escalating tension over the issue.

2/7
Sanjauli Mosque Protest
Sanjauli Mosque Protest Photo: PTI

Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, remove a security barricade during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

3/7
Sanjauli Mosque Dispute
Sanjauli Mosque Dispute Photo: PTI

Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, try to break security barricades during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

4/7
Shimla Mosque Row
Shimla Mosque Row Photo: PTI

Police and security personnel lathicharge to disperse the protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

5/7
Sanjauli Mosque Row
Sanjauli Mosque Row Photo: PTI

People stage a protest over illegal construction in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the locality following escalating tension over the issue and call for a bandh by Hindu organisations.

6/7
Shimla Masjid Controversy
Shimla Masjid Controversy Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil after prohibitory orders were imposed in the Sanjauli locality following escalating tension over illegal construction in a mosque and call for a bandh by Hindu organisations, in Shimla.

7/7
Shimla illegal Moque protests
Shimla illegal Moque protests Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil after prohibitory orders were imposed in the Sanjauli locality following escalating tension over illegal construction in a mosque and call for a bandh by Hindu organisations, in Shimla.

