Shimla Mosque Row: Protests, Broken Barricades & Water Cannons

Situation in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla remained grim as Hindu right groups called for a bandh on Wednesday and set out to protest against the 'illegal' construction in a mosque in Sanjauli area. Protesters broke through the security barricades and clashed with the police forces, prompting baton charge and use of water cannons on them.