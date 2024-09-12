Shimla Mosque Row: Protests, Broken Barricades & Water Cannons

Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, clash with security personnel during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.
Members of various Hindu organisations stage a protest over illegal construction in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the locality following escalating tension over the issue.
Police and security personnel lathicharge to disperse the protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.
People stage a protest over illegal construction in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the locality following escalating tension over the issue and call for a bandh by Hindu organisations.
