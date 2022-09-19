Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Shashi Tharoor Meets Congress President Sonia

Tharoor has been a member of the G23 and a signatory to the letter to Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul. The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi Twitter/@ShashiTharoor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 4:19 pm

Ahead of the election of the Congress president, Shashi Tharoor on Monday met party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence. He, however, did not disclose what transpired during the meeting.

The meeting comes amid indications that Tharoor may contest the Congress president's election and may file his nominations which will begin on September 25. The notification for the Congress president's election will be made on September 22.

Tharoor has been a member of the G23 and a signatory to the letter to Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul. The G23 has also been critical of the Congress leadership.

Congress' General Secretary in-charge for Jharkhand Avinash Pandey also met the Congress president at her residence and is learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

