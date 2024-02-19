Sharad Pawar's Faction To Keep 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' Name, Says SC

Granting Sharad Pawar the freedom to approach the poll panel for the allocation of the party symbol, the bench directed the panel to make the allotment within one week of the application.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sharad Pawar, emphasized that the Election Commission's order on February 7 is a provisional arrangement made for the Rajya Sabha elections until February 27.

“The Maharashtra assembly session is scheduled to start from February 26, and our group will be without any name or symbol,” Singhvi stated.