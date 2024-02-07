However, the ECI's decision arrived very close to the scheduled Rajya Sabha elections, prompting a unique arrangement. The rules require lawmakers to display their ballot papers to the party's authorized agent before casting their votes. Due to the tight timeline, the ECI made a special provision to accommodate this requirement.

The ECI order stated, "The special circumstances trigger a peculiarity as to whom the MLAs of the faction led by Respondent (Sharad Pawar) would show their votes." In response to this, the ECI invoked its power to allow a one-time option for the faction to claim a new name for its political formation. This decision facilitates the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, where the faction will compete for six seats.